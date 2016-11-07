5 Spectacular Citrine Jewelry Designs to Brighten Up November Birthdays

NOVEMBER 07, 2016

True to its name—rooted in the French word for lemon (citron)—citrine is a gem that refreshes and enlivens. The November birthstone is a type of hearty quartz that can only be found in select corners of the planet—Brazil, Russia, and southeastern France are among the richest sources—and it ranges in tone from subtle golden yellow to deep orange. In addition to its naturally alluring warmth, citrines are said to radiate positive energy and promote prosperity; they are widely referred to as “the success stone.” The intense beauty of these five citrine designs is sure to melt away winter’s chill.

