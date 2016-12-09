5 Transcendent Tanzanite Designs for December Birthdays

Tanzanite, an enticing, deep-blue gem, was discovered in the foothills of Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro in the 1960s and introduced to market by the iconic American jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. The New York brand called it “the most beautiful blue stone to be discovered in 2,000 years,” named it after its place of origin, and brought it to America. Today, tanzanite displays its elegance across the board through designs that range from fantastical to traditional. Here, we’ve chosen our five favorite pieces to honor December’s beguiling birthstone.