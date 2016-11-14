7 Fierce Designs to Help Channel Your Spirit Animal

  Phoebe Neuman
NOVEMBER 14, 2016

Jewelry featuring animals such as panthers, spiders, and whimsical dragons has long been worn with the hope of bringing the wearer the symbolic strengths associated with each species. The appeal of talismans has endured into the modern era, with distinguished design houses like Cartier anchoring collections around animal motifs. The following seven pieces are our favorite modern-day talismans—slip them on to channel tranquility, creativity, or even some plain good luck.

