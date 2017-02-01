Extraordinary Gems You’ve Never Heard Of: Apatite

FEBRUARY 01, 2017

Blue apatite is a vivid gem that is often confused with aquamarine or topaz—even its name, stemming from the Greek word apatein, means “to cheat” or deceive. Despite the apatite’s dubious repute, its striking bright tone is a true favorite among top designers, in part due to its accessibility. Though gem-quality examples are more rare, blue apatites have rather bountiful sources in India, Brazil, and southeastern Africa. Here, we call out four incredible examples of this electrifying blue stone… 

Photography by Lisa Charles Watson, styling by Charles W. Bumgardner
