Extraordinary Gems You've Never Heard Of: Gray Diamonds

APRIL 06, 2017

Colored diamonds—mainly yellows, blues, and pinks—have been energizing collectors and making a splash on the auction scene for the last few years, but another hue has been smoldering in the background. The gray diamond, which comes in a range of tones (from deep charcoal to smoky blue), has grown in popularity as an understated central stone and as a cool contrast to more vibrantly colored diamonds. Mined from India, Russia, South Africa, and Australia, each gray diamond gets its color from a high concentration of hydrogen or boron. Adding to their intrigue, many gray diamonds contain hints of green, violet, yellow, or blue. After looking at these four designs, going gray doesn’t seem so bad…

