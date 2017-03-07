Extraordinary Gems You’ve Never Heard Of: Spinel

View slideshow
MARCH 07, 2017

Spinels are often called the great imposters of the gem world for their cunning ability to masquerade as rubies and sapphires. First discovered in Badakhshan, a province in Northern Afghanistan, spinel forms in a range of colors, from ruby-like crimson to fiery orange, vivid green, sapphire blue, and violet. The British Crown Jewels contain perhaps the most famous example of the stone’s mistaken identity: the crown’s 170-carat central gem, confusingly called the Black Prince’s Ruby. Though still beautiful, the spinel makes the piece far less valuable than if it were a ruby. Here, Robb Report highlights four contemporary designs that celebrate the true splendor of this vexing gem.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Luxury Watch Brands Offer Some Surprises at Baselworld Despite a Slowing Market

The annual Baselworld watch and jewelry show has come to a close, and once again, a number of the industry’s top brands unveiled new releases that caught most everyone off guard. On one hand, more...
View Slideshow

Vintage Finds: 6 Smart Watch Buys at Auction This May

Auction season is in full swing, and this May, all the major players have a glut of rare and highly collectible pieces ready for the upcoming sales scheduled for Geneva and New York. That said, many...
View Slideshow

8 Ways to Do the Kentucky Derby Like a VIP

Attending the Kentucky Derby at least once in your life is a must. From the mint juleps and the big hats to the high-stakes bets and the VIP parties, the annual Louisville race is a spectacular show...
View Slideshow

The World’s Most Extravagant Afternoon Tea Services

The origins of afternoon tea are truly decadent. It was 1840 and the Duchess of Bedford, Anna Maria Russell, faced a quandary: Every afternoon, sometime between lunch and dinner, she found herself...
View Slideshow

Top Jewelry Trends at Baselworld

Big color, luscious rubies, and sleek, minimalist gold designs were among the top trends unveiled at Baselworld, the world’s largest watch and jewelry fair held every March in Basel. For gem lovers,...
View Slideshow

6 Brands Bringing Bespoke and Made-to-Measure Fashion into the Modern Era

Not everything should be merely a click away. Personalized clothing and accessories—even those that can be acquired online—require a bit more thought and, ultimately, reveal a sense of character.
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Jewelry

871 Stories Available | Advanced search
Trend to Watch: White Hot Jewelry
Fresh and fabulous, the white jewelry trend is hot this summer (and beyond)…
View Slideshow
10 Naturally Remarkable Jewels for Earth Day
From recycled fossils to fantastic florals, these are some of the coolest designs on the planet…
View Slideshow
Trend to Watch: Power Cuffs
Five formidable cuffs that illustrate this head-turning trend…
View Slideshow
Vintage aquamarine and diamond bracelet, $65,000
Easy Style Tips and Vital Collecting Advice from D...
Owner of the capital’s top boutique gives us the inside scoop…
Read Article
Anita Ko design
Jewelry Designer Q&A: LA’s Laura Freedman Talk...
Broken English boutique owner Laura Freedman reveals her favorite designs and the artists that...
Read Article
Fernando Jorge Algae pendant with pink quartz and tourmaline
Designer Q&A: Fernando Jorge Talks Hot Summer...
The Brazilian jewelry designer describes his latest creations and an unusual color palette for...
Read Article
Trend to Watch: Stacked Bracelets
Four ways to sport the stacked bracelet look…
View Slideshow
Rihanna Loves Chopard Collection
Bold New Jewelry Designs from Rihanna and Chopard
Eclectic new jewelry showcases the singer’s artistic range…
Read Article
5 Dynamic Lebanese Jewelers You Should Know
We travel to Beirut to explore the works of five standout artisans…
View Slideshow
A Diamond Solitaire Ring by Harry Winston
8 Extraordinary Jewels at Bonhams’ Auction this Mo...
Great buys, rare discoveries, and stylish jewelry on the auction block…
Read Article
871 Stories Available | Advanced search