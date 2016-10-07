Six Spectacular Opals for October Birthdays

Opal, October’s birthstone, has transfixed gem lovers throughout history. Each opal is profoundly unique—ranging in color from bright red to pearly white to deep blue—and is formed in the earth over millions of years from a mixture of evaporated water and silicon dioxide. Rooted in the Greek word opallios, which means “change of color,” adoration of the unique stone dates back thousands of years; the Aztecs, ancient Egyptians, and the Romans were among those who used the gem in royal jewelry and as protective talismans. The six contemporary designers shown here have made one of the planet’s most spectacular creations even more exquisite.