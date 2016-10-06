Take a Peek at Six Incredible Jewels Appearing at the World-Famous TEFAF Art Fair

The European Fine Art Fair (TEFAF) first founded in Maastricht, the Netherlands, in 1988 as an annual international assembly of top-tier collectors and vendors of jewelry, watches, and art. On October 22, the five-day fair will arrive in New York, marking its first foray outside Europe. Among the 93 dealers involved are distinguished names in jewelry from around the world.

In advance of TEFAF’s grand U.S. debut, we have spotlighted six show-stopping jewelry designs slated to appear at the show. Each is sure to steal headlines and heart. (tefaf.com)