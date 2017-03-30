Top Jewelry Trends at Baselworld

MARCH 30, 2017

Big color, luscious rubies, and sleek, minimalist gold designs were among the top trends unveiled at Baselworld, the world’s largest watch and jewelry fair held every March in Basel. For gem lovers, there was an especially wide array of ruby designs, from the rare Picchiotti ring created to mark the brand’s 50th anniversary, to Faidee’s extraordinary suite of rubies comprised in a necklace worth $35 million. While those rare stone designs appeal largely to collectors who continue to see value in gems as an investment, the show also presented several strong gold designs, from Roberto Coin’s sculptural rings to Marco Bicego’s gold-and-gemstone pieces. The newest diamond designs offer unique concepts, including Messika’s multi-diamond choker with minimalist metal to give the appearance of the stones floating on the neck. Here are some of our favorite pieces from the show.

