Trend to Watch: Cocktail Rings

Bold, oversized, and colorful, the cocktail ring is a canvas on which a designer’s imagination can run riot. Often bedecked with multiple dimensions, layers, and precious stones, this statement jewel takes its name from the rebellious flapper girls who wore them while sipping illicit drinks during Prohibition. The five designs featured here offer a truly contemporary take on the trend. Modern masterpieces for the hand, each is guaranteed to be the toast of any party.