Trend to Watch: Modern Pearls

View slideshow
  • Rachel Garrahan
MAY 01, 2017

Revered since ancient times, pearls are a miracle of nature, formed most commonly as perfect spheres when a parasite or foreign substance slips into an oyster between mantle and shell. “There’s no rough state with pearls as with the rest of the gemstones, which have to be cut and polished before they can be considered gems,” says Greek jeweler Theodoros Savopoulos. “Pearls have only to be discovered.” This season, designers are uncovering more ways to transform pearls into jewels for strong and stylish modern women—and the pearls by these six designers have undeniable attitude.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Upgrade Your Loungewear with These 5 Ultra-Luxurious Hoodies

Although sweatshirts and sweatpants are reached for on a daily basis, loungewear can be one of the most neglected sections of your wardrobe. Now is the time to replace an old favorite that has seen...
View Slideshow

Vintage-Inspired Clothing and Accessories to Make Your Wardrobe Feel New Again

This season, designers including Gucci, Ben Sherman, and Drake’s are proving what’s old is new again. Many brands looked to the past to inform the thoroughly modern pieces in their latest collections...
View Slideshow

5 Dynamic Lebanese Jewelers You Should Know

Beirut, a modern melting pot of culture, art, and architecture, is home to some of the world’s most inventive jewelry designers. Lebanon’s capital city overlooks the Mediterranean Sea and is a lively...
View Slideshow

Watch of the Week: 10 Days with the Hublot Big Bang Meca-10

My quest to examine the Hublot Big Bang Meca-10 ($19,900) over the course of my annual pilgrimage to Baselworld came together in particularly fluid fashion, all told. Elbow deep into the planning...
View Slideshow

The Editors’ Top 10 Picks for the Month of May

What are the editors most excited about this month? Everything from a private yacht at the America’s Cup in Bermuda to one of the world’s most beautiful cars coming up for auction in Italy.
View Slideshow

7 Superb Luxury Watches That Redefine the “Entry Level”

Between the heavy propagation of steel watches and the ever-expanding list of watch brands adding less complicated (and thus more affordable) models to their collections, “bang for your buck” is the...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Jewelry

874 Stories Available | Advanced search
Jewelmer Joaillerie’s Golden South Sea Pearls
This Strand of Golden Pearls Took Nearly 40 Years...
The Rare Golden South Sea pearls in Jewelmer Joaillerie’s necklace are the best of nature’s bounty…
Read Article
Trend to Watch: Modern Charms
How this youthful look can work for grown-ups…
View Slideshow
5 Extraordinary Pieces of Jewelry by Avant-Garde A...
What happens when skilled conceptual artists apply their talents to jewelry…
View Slideshow
Trend to Watch: White Hot Jewelry
Fresh and fabulous, the white jewelry trend is hot this summer (and beyond)…
View Slideshow
10 Naturally Remarkable Jewels for Earth Day
From recycled fossils to fantastic florals, these are some of the coolest designs on the planet…
View Slideshow
Trend to Watch: Power Cuffs
Five formidable cuffs that illustrate this head-turning trend…
View Slideshow
Vintage aquamarine and diamond bracelet, $65,000
Easy Style Tips and Vital Collecting Advice from D...
Owner of the capital’s top boutique gives us the inside scoop…
Read Article
Anita Ko design
Jewelry Designer Q&A: LA’s Laura Freedman Talk...
Broken English boutique owner Laura Freedman reveals her favorite designs and the artists that...
Read Article
Fernando Jorge Algae pendant with pink quartz and tourmaline
Designer Q&A: Fernando Jorge Talks Hot Summer...
The Brazilian jewelry designer describes his latest creations and an unusual color palette for...
Read Article
Trend to Watch: Stacked Bracelets
Four ways to sport the stacked bracelet look…
View Slideshow
874 Stories Available | Advanced search