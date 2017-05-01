Trend to Watch: Modern Pearls

Revered since ancient times, pearls are a miracle of nature, formed most commonly as perfect spheres when a parasite or foreign substance slips into an oyster between mantle and shell. “There’s no rough state with pearls as with the rest of the gemstones, which have to be cut and polished before they can be considered gems,” says Greek jeweler Theodoros Savopoulos. “Pearls have only to be discovered.” This season, designers are uncovering more ways to transform pearls into jewels for strong and stylish modern women—and the pearls by these six designers have undeniable attitude.