Tiffany & Co. and Eddie Borgo Unveil Exquisite New Jewelry

For the first time, designer Eddie Borgo has joined forces with Tiffany & Co. for a seven-piece capsule jewelry collection inspired by the arresting, lifelike sculptures by the artist and socialite Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney. The Atlanta-born Borgo rose to fame around 2010 for his striking, subtly spiny bracelets, rings, and earrings. For this new collection, Borgo—alongside Tiffany design director Francesca Amfitheatrof—delved into more organic, sinewy lines. “I was attempting to achieve a mixture of both traditional and nontraditional metalsmithing techniques, where structured forms became draped in fluid metal,” says Borgo, who cites the collection’s flowing 18-karat-gold collar necklace with pearl pendant as the most difficult to complete. “The drape creates the illusion of soft flowing fabric, the pearl creates the illusion of weight. This achievement of balance was quite challenging to mold.” The seven designs in the capsule collection range in price from $600 to $12,500. (tiffany.com)