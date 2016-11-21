Tiffany & Co. and Eddie Borgo Unveil Exquisite New Jewelry

  • Eddie Borgo and Tiffany & Co. jewelry collection
  • Eddie Borgo and Tiffany & Co. jewelry collection
  • Eddie Borgo and Tiffany & Co. jewelry collection
  • Eddie Borgo and Tiffany & Co. jewelry collection
November 21, 2016

For the first time, designer Eddie Borgo has joined forces with Tiffany & Co. for a seven-piece capsule jewelry collection inspired by the arresting, lifelike sculptures by the artist and socialite Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney. The Atlanta-born Borgo rose to fame around 2010 for his striking, subtly spiny bracelets, rings, and earrings. For this new collection, Borgo—alongside Tiffany design director Francesca Amfitheatrof—delved into more organic, sinewy lines. “I was attempting to achieve a mixture of both traditional and nontraditional metalsmithing techniques, where structured forms became draped in fluid metal,” says Borgo, who cites the collection’s flowing 18-karat-gold collar necklace with pearl pendant as the most difficult to complete. “The drape creates the illusion of soft flowing fabric, the pearl creates the illusion of weight. This achievement of balance was quite challenging to mold.” The seven designs in the capsule collection range in price from $600 to $12,500. (tiffany.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Jewelry

819 Stories Available | Advanced search
6 Stunning Pieces of Statement Jewelry
These six jewelry designers are known for their eye-catching creations…
View Slideshow
Sidney Garber Debuts First-Ever Men’s Jewelry Coll...
The Esteemed Chicago jewelry house’s 10-piece men’s collection has a modern, minimalist aesthetic…
Read Article
Are You a Jewel Genius? Take Our Gemstone Connoiss...
Read Article
Photo by Brian Lazar
Four Never-Before-Seen Colored Diamonds Go on Disp...
Los Angeles’ Natural History Museum unveils an incredible gem-centered showcase…
Read Article
Colossal Diamond Ring Tops $1.8 Million at Sotheby...
An 18-carat diamond ring was one of many exceptional designs at the New York sale…
Read Article
5 Transcendent Tanzanite Designs for December Birt...
This beguiling blue birthstone is sure to win the heart of any December baby…
View Slideshow
Bonhams Sells Massive Diamond Ring for Six Figures...
A dazzling diamond ring was among several exceptional designs…
Read Article
Photography by Lisa Charles Watson, styling by Charles W. Bumgardner
Jewelry Designer Sharon Khazzam Allows Clients to...
Sharon Khazzam’s new jewelry customization program brings clients into the design process…
Read Article
Photography by Lisa Charles Watson, styling by Charles W. Bumgardner
Incredible New Titanium Jewelry from Vhernier
Italian jewelry house Vhernier calls on seasoned artisans to craft gorgeous new titanium designs…
Read Article
3 Must-See Jewelry Auctions This Month
Here’s your chance to bid on the most dazzling designs of the season…
View Slideshow
819 Stories Available | Advanced search