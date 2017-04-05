This Unusual New Jewelry Moves with You

  • Yael Sonia's pieces featuring 18-karat gold, diamonds, and gemstones priced from $1,350 to $25,000
    Photography by Lisa Charles Watson, styling by Charles W. Bumgardner Yael Sonia's pieces featuring 18-karat gold, diamonds, and gemstones priced from $1,350 to $25,000
April 5, 2017

The newest jewelry from Yael Sonia (yaelsonia.com) presents colorful gemstones in gold designs that are playfully kinetic. It’s a continuation of Sonia’s fascination with mobility—a theme she has explored with pearls and other elements and is now portraying in bolder creations. “I’ve always been fascinated by kinetic art,” says the Boston-born designer, who spent part of her childhood in Brazil and now divides her time between São Paulo and New York. Her mother, a gemologist, owned a jewelry gallery for 7 years in São Paulo, where Sonia’s parents amassed a significant contemporary-art collection. The art influenced Sonia’s aesthetic, and she went on to study jewelry and metals at New York’s Parsons School of Design. Today, after nearly 20 years in business, all of her jewelry incorporates some form of movement and reflects a modern, sleek sensibility. The pieces shown here, which feature 18-karat gold, diamonds, and gemstones, are priced from $1,350 to $25,000; customized versions of these and other designs are on offer at Sonia’s by-appointment salon in New York.

