The World’s Largest Flawless Heart-Shape Diamond is Perfect for Valentine's Day

  • Graff Venus, a 118.78-carat D flawless heart-shape diamond
  • Graff Venus, a 118.78-carat D flawless heart-shape diamond
February 9, 2017

Want to make a grand statement of love this Valentine’s Day? Get your hand on this epic heart-shaped diamond.

The bold diamond merchant Laurence Graff made history when he unveiled the Graff Venus, a 118.78-carat D flawless heart-shape diamond in London last fall. It remains the world’s largest perfect heart-shape stone, and is arguably the most breathtaking in Graff’s contemporary series of record-breaking diamonds. In fact, more than half of the world’s largest and most exceptional 20 diamonds discovered in the past century have been cut and polished by Graff.

What makes Laurence Graff (chairman of Graff Diamonds) unique among diamond moguls is his willingness to take an exceptional rough diamond and cut it into a single large heart shape. Most dealers or executives would opt to cut several large D flawless gems from a single rough stone of this size and quality, but Graff likes to take risks and achieve the seemingly impossible. When Graff first laid eyes on the 357-carat rough diamond unearthed in the Letšeng Mine in Lesotho in 2015, he instinctively knew that he could transform this rock into a record-breaking stone. Still, there was significant risk in his choice of the heart shape due to the large possibility of cracking and the fact that so much diamond is lost in the process. Since this type of cleaving and polishing had never before been accomplished, the Graff team had to construct special tools to execute the process.

It took 18 months from discovery to analysis, cutting, and polishing, and when the result was unveiled in London last November, it was flawless and about the size of a walnut. When I held the stone in my hand at an exclusive preview, it had a surprisingly mesmerizing effect: Each facet let through the light and gave it an almost watery appearance. The GIA certificate revealed the highest grading that any stone can achieve: D Color, Flawless, and Type IIA with Excellent Polish, Excellent Symmetry, and No Fluorescence.

After more than six decades dealing in exceptional diamonds, Laurence Graff remains enthralled by this accomplishment, saying, “The stone itself is beyond words. It is the most beautiful heart-shape diamond I have ever seen.” (graffdiamonds.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Jewelry

835 Stories Available | Advanced search
Saks Fifth Avenue’s Style Expert Picks Her Top 5 V...
Gear up for the day of love with jewels that are sure to be a smash…
View Slideshow
Jewelry Artist Wallace Chan’s Sizable New Brooch C...
The cicada bijou of titanium and imperial jade perches on a bejeweled bamboo leaf…
Read Article
Photo by Travis Fullerton
The Groundbreaking Tiffany & Co. Artisan You N...
New exhibit reveals broad selection of enduringly popular designs by Jean Schlumberger…
Read Article
Extraordinary Gems You’ve Never Heard Of: Apatite
This popular gemstone is often misidentified for its more famous lookalikes…
View Slideshow
The Pearls Everyone Wants
Big, voluptuous pearls in stylish everyday designs…
Read Article
The Secret History of Pinky Rings
We explore the evolution of this petite accessory and its sizable style statement…
Read Article
Seven Jewelry Designs for the Year of the Rooster
Seven inventive depictions of this year’s symbolic animal…
View Slideshow
Photography by Lisa Charles Watson, styling by Charles W. Bumgardner
Hot New Jewelry from Greek Designers
Contemporary Greek jewelry shines with bright gemstones and geometric shapes…
Read Article
5 Gems That Will Bring You Good Energy Throughout...
Prosperity, health, protection—find out which of these gems could help make this year your best yet…
View Slideshow
Extraordinary Gems You’ve Never Heard Of: Spessart...
Get to know this fun, fiery orange gemstone…
View Slideshow
835 Stories Available | Advanced search