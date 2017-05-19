Beverly Hill’s Ten Thousand Residence Unveils Elite Wellness Program

Behind a towering green hedge on the outskirts of Beverly Hills sits Ten Thousand, a 40-story, 283-residence building that emerged from construction earlier this year. It is easy to be dazzled by Ten Thousand’s epic scale, sleek contemporary interiors, and vibrant modern artwork—among the most memorable of which is a mesmerizing 20-foot-high installation comprised of thousands of multicolored paper kites strung together by New York artist Jacob Hashimoto. Its layers of paper roundels undulate constantly behind the reception desk. But it is on the second and third levels where the most captivating activities take place.

Residents of Ten Thousand can forgo the Equinox membership—they are privy to the building’s comprehensive new Wellness and Performance program, which includes access to its 20,000-square-foot, glass-walled fitness center—think Woodway treadmills, Peloton bikes, Jacob’s Ladder, and an indoor lap pool all soaked in SoCal sunlight and views of the Los Angeles Country Club’s golf course. Personal coaches can take clients through classes in the Pilates suite, cycling room, and yoga studio.

The wellness studio on the second level is stocked with medical-grade equipment for cardiovascular testing and body composition assessments—a new offering for the residential wellness programming. In a private consultation, Wellness and Performance director Lakei Herman (or one of Ten Thousand’s on-staff wellness coaches) takes residents through a questionnaire to determine their health history and goals, then performs a variety of tests to establish their current level of fitness. The studio is a well-equipped space; it contains MetaMax VO2 testing equipment to assess cardiovascular strength and resting metabolic rate; an InBody 570 machine, which analyzes fat and muscle composition via electronic currents; and a 3D Body Map machine, which provides a detailed photo analysis of the body that highlights points of misalignment and postural irregularities. Data culled from these machines can then be used to craft a thorough fitness regimen that drills down to precise muscle-strengthening exercises, food plans, and even customized massages. For more in-depth medical assessments, Ten Thousand’s Lifestyle Concierge team will provide references to local practitioners—from acupuncturists to chiropractors—and help book appointments.

For now, Ten Thousand’s extensive, elite Wellness and Performance program is the first of its kind in Los Angeles. The building’s national developer, Crescent Heights, plans to debut similarly comprehensive wellness programs at properties across the country over the coming months. Additional examples of its exclusive communities have already taken root in Chicago, New York, and Miami. (livetenthousand.com)