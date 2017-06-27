California’s Newest Wellness Retreat Is a 1440 Multiversity, a Modern Mecca for Mind-and-Body Health

A new wellness mecca has emerged in Northern California, and its all-encompassing methodology and integrative teaching methods are reshaping how its clients approach healthy living. Nestled in a redwood forest in Scotts Valley, 1440 Multiversity debuted last month after four years of development, planning, and construction. It’s now welcoming guests with varying health goals to its expansive 75-acre campus, (set on the grounds of what was formerly Bethany University).

Dedicated to serving as an escape from the busyness and stress of everyday life, 1440—which takes its name from the number of minutes in a day—offers guests the means to reconnect with themselves, build positive relationships with others, and leave confident enough to lead more integrated, active, and conscious lives. The retreat offers weekend and five-day programs that cover everything from psychology and self-discovery to stress management and creative workshops, with such educational offerings as “Yoga and Your Unique Physiology,” “Medicine for Empowered Communication,” “The Paleo Experience,” and “Mindfulness Meditation as Medicine,” among many other focused plans. Classes are lead by both faculty and guest teachers and thinkers, from meditation experts and celebrated artists to world-class doctors and medical professionals.

Guests are encouraged to get some R&R and to embrace life’s simple pleasures, be it by soaking in the lush surroundings with a four-mile hike through the forest, taking advantage of the state-of-the-art fitness center, or indulging in farm-to-table, nutrition-centric cuisine from the Kitchen Table eatery. If 1440’s culinary experience leaves you feeling inspired, a cooking class at the campus’s teaching kitchen will demonstrate how you can adopt a plant-based approach to food back home.

Every stay is all-inclusive and customizable, with complimentary guided classes like meditation, yoga, tai chi, and qigong offered daily, and accommodations ranging from contemporary sleeping pods to luxurious fireplace suites with scenic patios (from $140 to $340 per person, per night, with program costs starting at an additional $80).

More additions to the campus are expected to roll out in the coming months, including a Healing Arts complex set to open later this summer that will offer full-body restorative treatments and feature steam rooms and an outdoor infinity-edge whirlpool with views of the redwoods.