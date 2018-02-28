Canyon Ranch Launches a New Aesthetics Program

Leaders in wellness and restorative health for more than 40 years, the professionals at Canyon Ranch provide guests with retreats that leave them feeling rejuvenated. As important as feeling your best is, looking good is a close second, and Canyon Ranch wants to give you both. After the successful 2016 launch of a beauty program within its At Sea division, offered on board Celebrity Cruises, the brand has brought the Aesthetics Program to its flagship location in Tucson, Arizona. Set against a stunning desert landscape, the resort’s in-house offerings provide nonsurgical treatments for patients looking to achieve healthy, youthful skin while taking a respite from life’s demands.

Led by medical director Dr. Jerry Olson, a board-certified facial plastic surgeon with 20 years in the industry, and Amy Henderson, the lead aesthetics registered nurse, the program offers a menu of injectables to help mitigate those little signals of aging that often have such a large impact on the psyche, from smile and squint lines to diminished volume. The program is a departure from the resort’s traditionally all-natural aesthetic, but we applaud the step into the modern era taken by CEO Susan Docherty.

“Canyon Ranch is about feeling your best at multiple levels, and here we offer a variety of services that caters to every guest’s needs,” says Henderson. The program begins with a personal consultation to identify areas of concern and skin-care goals. A range of treatments includes dermal fillers for lost volume in the face, Juvéderm to lift and smooth skin, and Latisse for enhanced eyelash growth. The treatments require minimal to zero downtime. Botox reigns as the most popular amongst clients for its immediate results that minimize fine lines and wrinkles. Other noninvasive skin-care treatments include medical-grade peels and microneedling to build collagen and elastin while removing stretch marks and scarring, as well as dermaplaning (exfoliation) in combination with a micro peel to improve skin’s density and texture.

Henderson stays connected with clients even after they have left the resort. “We want to be available to them long after their treatment with us. If they were visitors to Tucson, we refer them to reputable specialists in their area for continued treatments to maintain their desired look.” As this is the case for many guests, these referrals are a major benefit to the program. While most of the new treatments do not require initial follow-up care, Henderson suggests continued treatments throughout the year, depending on the procedure.

On the heels of this exciting debut, Canyon Ranch anticipates offering the program at its property in Lenox, Mass., and its SpaClub in Las Vegas by the end of 2018.