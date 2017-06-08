Celebrate Global Wellness Day at a Nature-Inspired Resort in Cancun

June 10 marks the sixth annual Global Wellness Day, an event created by Turkish health expert Belgin Aksoy Berkin to encourage individuals around the world to make healthier lifestyle choices. To commentate the occasion, Punta Nizuc—a nature-inspired resort in Cancun—will offer hotel guests a three-day Be Well package (from around $400 per person). Designed to rejuvenate the body, mind, and soul, the itinerary includes a mix of yoga, meditation, massages, hydrotherapy, and stretching exercises. Fresh pressed juice will be delivered to each participant’s room every morning to whet their appetites for the activities ahead.

The first day will kick off with early morning meditation on the pier, followed by hydrotherapy and a stretching workshop. Hydrotherapy, paddleboard yoga on the pier, and holistic massages are on the itinerary for day two. The third day will include personalized training sessions at the gym and hydrotherapy.

Located just steps from the Caribbean Sea, the 30,000-square-foot wellness facility by spa and skincare brand Espa features reflection pools, indoor treatment rooms with optional outdoor decks, a fitness center, and a co-ed spa pool overlooking a peaceful meditation garden. Guests can regain their inner tranquility through a series of Mayan-inspired spa treatments that pay homage to the region’s sacred history. And in between exercise and spa sessions, guests will have plenty of time to soak up the sunshine. The package can be booked from June 10 to December 19.