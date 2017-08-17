Gstaad Redefines Indulgence with New Spa in Switzerland

Legend holds that when God created the world, he took a short rest in Switzerland’s Bernese Oberland, leaving behind a handprint in the form of five Alpine valleys. Nestled into the folds is the elite resort enclave of Gstaad, which upholds this divine reputation for rejuvenation with a new reveal at Le Grand Spa. This wellness sanctuary resides within the 57-room Le Grand Bellevue, Gstaad’s oldest palace hotel that was built in 1912 as a cure house and spa.

The addition of two new relaxation areas and a private Alpine Spa Suite expands the spa’s enormous footprint to more than 30,000 square feet, making it one of Europe’s largest. Within the confines of the new suite, couples can enjoy side-by-side massages and a private Rasul chamber for steam-imbued body mud masks.

The interiors throughout the entire spa—refreshed with a new color scheme and subtle wooden accents that conjure Swiss chalets—reinforce a sense of place, while the labyrinth of seven hot and cold therapy rooms comprise a journey of relaxation and recovery. The heat of the Finnish sauna encourages circulation to quadriceps après ski while the Laconium, prized by ancient Romans, detoxifies. A Turkish steam bath, Himalayan salt grotto, ice cavern, and infrared and softly scented hay saunas are as soothing to be in as they are healing.

Eleven treatment rooms offer space for 17 unique wellness experiences, showcasing organic botanicals by British brand Bamford and high-tech facials employing Swiss skincare line Cellcosmet. Whether wrapped in a warm blanket and surrounded by local Alpine hay or sinking into a goat-milk-and-honey bath, you’ll soak in the benefits of Switzerland’s time-honored spa tradition that’s equal parts earthy and heavenly.