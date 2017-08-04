The New La Prairie Spa at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills Is an Oasis of Wellness

Stepping into the spacious lobby of the newly opened Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills—with its sleek Art Deco furnishing, sky-high ceilings, and color palette of tranquil cream, mint green, and gold—makes it easy to forget that the hotel is perched on one of the busiest street corners in Los Angeles.

This sense of being transported only heightens as you step into the property’s La Prairie Spa, a 5,000-square-foot space tucked far away from the blaring horns of the intersection below.

The relaxation begins with a session in the steam room or a soothing soak in the rain-and-steam shower. Each of the spa’s six facials are designed to purify, lift, and brighten the face. For a deep detox, choose the 60- or 90-minute Signature La Prairie Facial (from $250), where you will receive expert advice and a cocktail of La Prairie’s ultra-luxurious products tailored specifically for your skin. For an even deeper dive into your skincare needs, the decadent Caviar Lifting and Firming Facial (from $250) and Rejuvenating Platinum Facial ($550) offer top-of-the-line skin-boosting treatments that will leave your visage refreshed and glowing.

Luckily, the caviar proteins present in La Prairie’s premium facial products are also on tap for the body. The 120-minute Ultimate Indulgence Body Treatment ($425) is about more than just loosening tight muscles—although it does that, too. It also rejuvenates the skin on the remaining 95 percent of the body. It combines a skin-soothing wrap with an indulgent caviar massage, making use of La Prairie’s signature skin caviar formula that leaves skin feeling lifted and looking firmer.

For the ultimate way to treat yourself, the five-and-a-half-hour Diamond Day ($725) combines the best facial and body treatments that the spa has to offer and finishes the day of well-deserved indulgence with a Champagne lunch.