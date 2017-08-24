// RR One

Exclusive: Meadowood Napa Valley Upgrades Its Already Stunning Wellness Offerings

The renovations at the premiere estate in wine country include a new swimming pool, a café and dining room, an expansive fitness center, and more.

By on August 24, 2017
Meadowood family pool at the hotel. napa valley

A premier destination for Robb Report readers and Car of the Year attendees, Meadowood Napa Valley—the 250-acre resort in St. Helena, California—will undergo renovations to heighten its already stunning outdoor pools with a new fitness center and café. The all-inclusive hotel, set amidst the rolling hills of wine country, is a destination for oenophiles, golfers, spa lovers, athletes, and leisure seekers.

The resort’s upgrades are a nod to the hotel’s dedication to its guests’ wellness interests and will include a 75-foot adult swimming pool surrounded by cabanas and a whirlpool, a state-of-the-art fitness facility with expanded dressing rooms, and a lounge area. The pool café, complete with shaded seating and a 50-seat dining room, will mirror the rustic elegance of the hotel’s spa, designed with wood and slate accents.

Rendering of the upper-pool bar and cafe meadowood napa valley

Rendering of the upper-pool bar and cafe.  Photo: Courtesy Meadowood Napa Valley

The lap pool, which is widely used by active swimmers—both hotel guests and residents—will relocate to the opposite side of the café, and the addition of a new children’s pool with its own dressing room and snack bar will accommodate families. In addition, the light-infused fitness center will offer weight training, cardio classes, and new workout and relaxation areas and will be accompanied by a retail store selling top exercise apparel.

Rendering of the upper pool at the hotel napa valley meadowood

Rendering of the upper pool at the hotel.  Photo: Courtesy Meadowood Napa Valley

The private location and verdant surroundings at Meadowood make for an ideal weekend escape for wellness enthusiasts as well as those looking to indulge a bit. Feed the senses as well as the appetite at the Michelin three-star restaurant, take to the nine-hole golf course for a rigorous game, or head to the spa for a detoxifying mud wrap and grape-extract vinotherapy facial.

The hotel’s pools will be closed during the changes, but there will be a fitness center available for guests. Renovations will begin this fall, and the pools and new fitness center will debut on Memorial Day weekend in 2018.

