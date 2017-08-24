Exclusive: Meadowood Napa Valley Upgrades Its Already Stunning Wellness Offerings

A premier destination for Robb Report readers and Car of the Year attendees, Meadowood Napa Valley—the 250-acre resort in St. Helena, California—will undergo renovations to heighten its already stunning outdoor pools with a new fitness center and café. The all-inclusive hotel, set amidst the rolling hills of wine country, is a destination for oenophiles, golfers, spa lovers, athletes, and leisure seekers.

The resort’s upgrades are a nod to the hotel’s dedication to its guests’ wellness interests and will include a 75-foot adult swimming pool surrounded by cabanas and a whirlpool, a state-of-the-art fitness facility with expanded dressing rooms, and a lounge area. The pool café, complete with shaded seating and a 50-seat dining room, will mirror the rustic elegance of the hotel’s spa, designed with wood and slate accents.

The lap pool, which is widely used by active swimmers—both hotel guests and residents—will relocate to the opposite side of the café, and the addition of a new children’s pool with its own dressing room and snack bar will accommodate families. In addition, the light-infused fitness center will offer weight training, cardio classes, and new workout and relaxation areas and will be accompanied by a retail store selling top exercise apparel.

The private location and verdant surroundings at Meadowood make for an ideal weekend escape for wellness enthusiasts as well as those looking to indulge a bit. Feed the senses as well as the appetite at the Michelin three-star restaurant, take to the nine-hole golf course for a rigorous game, or head to the spa for a detoxifying mud wrap and grape-extract vinotherapy facial.

The hotel’s pools will be closed during the changes, but there will be a fitness center available for guests. Renovations will begin this fall, and the pools and new fitness center will debut on Memorial Day weekend in 2018.