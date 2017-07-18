The Secret to Slick Style Using These New Grooming Essentials

Six new men’s grooming products from combs to cologne to a special new toothpaste.

Bulgari Le Gemme Men fragrance

Bulgari’s first high-perfumery collection for men is packaged in statuesque, gem-topped columns. Each of the six scents corresponds to the traits of its featured stone, such as the garnet version, Garanat, which blends the essences of two types of roses with incense to produce an aroma with magnetic depth. Available at bloomingdales.com ($310).

Awaken the Peace Brown Tigereye bracelet

This beaded bracelet’s silver charm, which is marked with the Sanskrit symbol for om, contains a layered mix of crystals intended to keep one grounded. The cool, smooth beads soothe with style ($250).

Buly 1803 Opiat Dentaire

This toothpaste tube looks too cool to stash away, and the light apple flavor tastes like no other polish for pearly whites. Made with water from a thermal spring in France that is rich in magnesium and calcium, this paste may have unique health benefits for teeth in addition to freshening breath ($29).

Buly 1803 Tortoiseshell Pocket Comb & Badger-Bristle Toothbrush

The diminutive size of this acetate comb makes it ideal for quick touch-ups or travel. Handmade in Switzerland, it is durable enough to sustain some manhandling through a thick mane. The handsome toothbrush is handmade of soft badger bristles that are kind to gums—and fine enough to cleanse every crevice ($44, $50).

Lockwood No. 21 Rosemary Geranium Hair and Body Wash

This soap alternative has a scent that is clean and masculine. Made in small batches in a lab on a Hudson Valley farm, the solution lathers with just a small dollop, so the 16-ounce container lasts. The formula blends aloe vera and vitamin B5 to protect skin and hair ($48).

By Kilian Black Phantom Memento Mori fragrance

Kilian Hennessy’s musky, woodsy new fragrance conjures delicious notes of coffee and Caribbean spice. Its jet-black flacon and matching lockbox, adorned with a raised skull, are—like its aromas—at once dark and alluring ($295 for 50 mL).