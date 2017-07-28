This Speedy Ritz-Carlton Spa Package is Perfect For Your Lunch Break

In Los Angeles, maximizing your midday break can be a challenge—overflowing inboxes, traffic jams, and lengthy meetings often cut into the lunch hour, preventing any real reprieve from the daylong grind. Enter the Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles’s new Working Lunch package. The program, priced at $150, offers valet parking and a speedy (but still soothing) spa treatment followed by a quick bento-box lunch crafted by Wolfgang Puck’s on-site WP24 restaurant— think detoxifying seaweed salad and omega-rich sashimi.

Upon arriving at the downtown L.A. hotel’s 8,000-square-foot subterranean spa, guests will choose from a trio of 25-minute treatments, each armed with relaxing peppermint and rosemary essential oils aimed at quick-hitting rejuvenation.

The Rush Hour Massage targets muscle groups typically tweaked by desk time and constant commuting (head, shoulders, and neck). The reflexology session will pinpoint tense areas on your feet with a precise point massage, and the Skin Quench Facial promises to keep you illuminated through off-the-clock cocktails.

Plus, if you don’t have time to fully soak in the Ritz’s eucalyptus steam rooms and rainfall showers during your midday break, this package includes a spa pass for the following day.