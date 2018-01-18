Keep Your Healthy New Year’s Resolutions with a Trip to Miami This Spring

Sweat, sun, and spa treatments—and private consultations with specialists—are what a true wellness weekend is made of. At Robb Report, we know the benefits of earning your turn at ultimate relaxation by pushing your fitness limits and experiencing firsthand some of the keys to longevity. The 3rd annual Health + Wellness Experience will take over Miami’s sandy coastline from March 15 to 18, welcoming discerning health experts and world-renowned physicians in the industry. Gain access to some of the top thinkers and practitioners in medicine and wellness—from sleep science to nutrition to biohacking. Learn how boxing can help sculpt muscles as well as mental fitness with a pro boxer; tone your tummy and understand how Pilates can be fundamental to strength and injury rehab with Pilates studio founder Erika Bloom; and maximize your workouts on the beach with celebrity trainer Steve Jordan.

The event will take place at the chic 1 Hotel South Beach on Collins Avenue, including its expansive private beach and multiple pools and decks. The hotel is an eco-friendly sanctuary with indoor vertical gardens, floor-to-ceiling glass windows overlooking the ocean, and driftwood furnishings. Rooms were designed using the principles of feng shui for the ultimate in comfort and ease, which can be enhanced with appointments at the on-site Bamford spa. There, treatments are offered in some of the most beautiful rooms we’ve experienced. Guests at the event will also be able to take advantage of training sessions at the Spartan Gym and heart-thumping spinning with SoulCycle classes.

Headlining the event is biohacker Dave Asprey, the CEO and founder of Bulletproof Labs and Bulletproof 360—the company behind the wildly popular coffee and health supplements. His creative, next-generation solutions for healthier living will be showcased during a welcome-dinner presentation, where guests will learn the basics of biohacking. Intelligent discussions around healthful food will take place with Dr. Donald Hensrud, the medical director of the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program, as well as chef Matthew Kenny, who has transformed plant-based cuisine around the country into artful, upscale dining. Sleep, that crucial component to well-being, will be addressed by Dr. Param Dedhia, the director of sleep medicine at Canyon Ranch.

This weekend is a chance to explore new modalities of health and longevity or to take current practices to the next level with yoga overlooking the Atlantic, meditation with Kelly Howell, fat-tire biking in the sand, stand-up paddleboard lessons, skin-care sessions, and more. In our Luxury Lounge, gear junkies can revel in (and test out) the latest innovations in premium fitness equipment like TechnoGym’s FLEXability.

This experiential health and wellness journey is priced at $6,900 per couple for the full weekend, and 1- and 2-day passes are priced per person from $1,200 to $1,900. For further inquiries or to make a reservation, please contact Caroline Barry: carolineb@robbreport.com.