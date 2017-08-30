Wake Up Looking Like a Million Bucks

Relax and rejuvenate overnight with these new products.

Spa Montage Bath salts and wildflower poultice

Slip into a deeper sleep after a 90-minute, healing and restorative California Wildflower massage at the Montage Laguna Beach ($345).

Caudalíe VineActiv Overnight Detox Oil

Boost your cells’ natural defenses with this antioxidant-​packed facial oil. Rich in vitamin E and omega-6 to maintain supple skin, with essential oils of neroli, carrot, rose, sweet almond, and grapeseed ($50).

Molton Brown Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel bath & shower gel

This latest product from the brand foams up beautifully for a luxurious bubble bath scented with blue cypress oil and extracts of sea fennel from an unspoiled Australian peninsula ($30).

Sisley Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream

The newest offering in Sisley’s results-driven Black Rose skin-care collection, this rich night cream combines multiple extracts of the rare flower with alpine rose and other floral essences to plump and smooth skin overnight ($195).

Bamford Botanic Pillow Mist

This new lavender-​and-​marjoram-​scented water should help release tension and bring on swift slumber when sprayed on sheets before bedtime ($118).

Ila Night Cream for Renewed Recovery

Using rare botanicals such as white lily and Acmella, harvested from the Amazon rain forest, this light face cream hydrates and repairs skin during hours of rest ($118).

Valmont l’Elixir des Glaciers “Essence of Bees” Masque Majestueux

Nourish dry skin once or twice per week with this facial mask, from Valmont’s newest line. Honey, royal jelly, and bee propolis repair and soothe skin. Liposomes also help heal and hydrate ($425).