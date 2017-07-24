Skin Saviors: Remarkable Skincare, Jewelry, and a Bulgari Fragrance

New skincare products from Revive, Hampton Sun, and Beekman will repair and protect skin, and a gem of a new fragrance line from Bulgari.

Robin McGraw, Let There Be Bright serum

The high concentration of vitamin C in this lightweight fluid from McGraw’s new Bow Ring Collection helps to fade dark spots and discoloration from sun damage ($66).

Hampton Sun SPF 30 Lip Gelée

Most protective lip treatments top out at an SPF of 15, but this new compound takes sun defense to SPF 30, while cupuaçu butter and coconut extract moisturize that delicate and sensitive skin. The luscious balm has a deliciously light hint of sugar ($22).

Neha Dani Branch earrings

These colorful chandelier earrings were wrought from feather-light rhodium and titanium and delicately twisted to mimic a vibrant shoot of sea coral—albeit one dotted with white diamonds and freshwater pearls ($11,025).

Bulgari Le Gemme Imperiali Desiria Eau de Parfum

This alluring fragrance is part of the Roman jeweler’s newest scent collection for women, which celebrates the cultures of imperial China. Desiria pays homage to the royal gardens of the Tang Dynasty, the precious stone purple jade, and the romance associated with this gem. Hints of musk and tuberose lend depth to top notes of magnolia and rose petals. Available at bloomingdales.com ($332)

Beekman 1802 Hello Sunshine Natural Mineral Sunscreen

Launched at Miami’s Washington Park Hotel this season, this weightless spray absorbs quickly and doesn’t distort the skin’s natural hue. The broad-spectrum spray has an SPF of 30 and contains a luscious blend of aloe and goat’s milk to hydrate, while zinc oxide offers protection. It’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes ($22).

RéVive Moisturizing Renewal Cream Retexturizing Hydrator

During sleep, the skin repairs itself from the day’s battle against the environment. Give that process a science-backed boost with one of our favorite doctor-created moisturizers. With its whipped-meringue texture, this product is surprisingly light for a night cream ($195).