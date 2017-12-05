8 Luxurious Gifts for the Overworked Exec

The holidays can be stressful. Taking time away from the office often means dealing with an abundance of deadlines and deliverables that must be satisfied before the year is up. And then, there is the added pressure of finding the perfect gifts for the loved ones in your life. No matter what pressures are weighing you down, we’ve got a gift—maybe even two—that will lift your spirits.

And if you’re looking for more luxury gift ideas, check out the complete Robb Report Ultimate Gift Guide for 2017, which includes inspirations in every category from cars to watches to fashion, to travel, and more.