LA’s Four Most Fabulous Facial Treatments for Your Next Red-Carpet Moment

The awards season may conclude with the 90th Academy Awards this Sunday, but there are red carpets unfurling in Los Angeles year-round. Luckily, these four facial treatments are crafted for immediate results, for both men and women. It’s true, an elegant ensemble is lovely, but never underestimate the confidence that comes with a healthy, glowing complexion. As Coco Chanel once said, “Adornment, what a science! Beauty, what a weapon!”