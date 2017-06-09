The Four Seasons in Beverly Hills Hosts a Weekend of Health and Wellness

On June 10, Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills will celebrate Global Wellness Day for the third year in a row with a range of special activities, discussion panels, fitness classes, and spa experiences. Guests of the hotel (rooms start from $500) will have the opportunity to learn about hot new health topics from experts like former NBA star John Salley, astrologer Susan Miller, and meditation teacher Todd Savvas.

Participants will start the day by fueling up with fresh green juices prepared by the hotel’s culinary team and served in the lobby, before attending an 8:30 yoga class led by health coach and author Nikki Sharp on the Four Seasons’ helipad, where they will be treated to 180-degree views of the city.

The renowned and always-engaging astrologer Susan Miller will then speak with the guests about the planetary cycles of 2017 and the powerful transitions going into effect this year. Retired professional basketball player John Salley will lead a discussion about his personal journey from athlete to health expert. Best-selling author and vegan bon vivant Kathy Freston of the biodynamic farm One Gun Ranch in Malibu will also be in attendance.

Guests will spend the afternoon learning about eco-beauty trends from industry experts before returning to the roof for a vigorous acro-yoga session. Finally, participants can decompress after the day’s events with a soothing meditation led by Australian mystic Todd Savvas.

If there is any time remaining, we recommend ending the day with a healing treatment at the spa—a decadent indulgence you can feel good about, as a portion of proceeds from the Ila body treatment and organic facial will benefit Global Green and its mission of helping local communities become more sustainable.