Saks Fifth Avenue Opens the Wellery (a One-Stop Shop for Fitness Fans)

Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship store in Midtown is now—at least temporarily—a one-stop shop for fashionable types looking for a fitness fix. The iconic luxury department store has opened The Wellery, a 16,000-square foot space that occupies nearly all of its second level.

Upon arrival, the Wellery Concierge can guide guests through the new fitness-focused floor, an airy loft-like area comprised of 22 free flowing spaces that provide a variety of services and products. Offerings range from sports-therapy massages, pink Himalayan salt rooms (sitting in them can help reduce inflammation), non-toxic manicures and au courant athleisure wear, to supplements, guided meditations, boot camps and indoor spin classes.

Saks’ Wellery is also stocked with nutrient-driven snack and drink options—among them, fresh pressed elixirs from Moon Juice and packets of HFactor, a new hydrogen-infused water touted for its rehydration and antioxidant benefits. Guests can drop in and take one of the Wellery’s more than 1,200 fitness classes, workout on its lineup of Technogym equipment, or schedule a massage or facial at the space’s Skinney MedSpa. The Wellery concept shop will remain open until October.