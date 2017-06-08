Celebrate Wellness with a Day of Pampering at the Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles

Health-obsessed Angelenos eager to partake in Global Wellness Day this year can seek serenity at the Ritz-Carlton Spa, Los Angeles, which will offer a full day of pampering at its Wellness Retreat on June 11.

The experience begins on the hotel’s private rooftop with a 90-minute poolside yoga session, where participants can practice their sun salutations and mountain poses with certified yoga instructor Rachel Jackson against the panoramic backdrop of the city skyline. Having found their zen, guests will head to the Garden to Glamorous class led by herbal healing specialist Debbie Leavitt. There, the group will create bespoke herbal remedies, tinctures, and scrubs with an assortment of organic oils and herbs (including rosemary and mint harvested straight from the hotel’s rooftop garden) to take home and enjoy.

Onsite restaurant WP24 by Wolfgang Puck will provide a light afternoon bento box lunch that will include fresh fish, soba noodles, sushi, and a salad. Afterward, participants can enjoy the hotel’s 8,000-square-foot Spa Sanctuary, with a 50-minute individualized treatment chosen from a selection of luxurious options, such as an aromatherapy massage, the vigorous deep tissue rub, or the seasonal Smoke and Roses Body Polish. The latter option, which is offered only for a limited time, comprises a body scrub with salt, black pepper, agarwood, and vanilla oils that help smooth the skin, followed by the application of hydrating rose oil to promote a healthy summer glow.

The wellness retreat will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; reservations are priced at $295 per person.