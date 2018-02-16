News

This Romantic Italian Mansion Offers Panoramic Views of Portofino

Situated on a verdant hilltop, Villa Buonaccordo—a cheery yellow mansion which was built in 1900—blends in with the colorful residences that Portofino is famous for. Mediterranean gardens and lemon trees encircle the colorful estate, and vine-draped verandahs and terraces allow residents to savor the salty sea breeze as they watch nightly sunsets or enjoy leisurely […]

PACIFIC GATE BY BOSA’S ESTATE COLLECTION ELEVATES LUXURY LIVING

DOWNTOWN SAN DIEGO’S PACIFIC GATE BY BOSA’S ESTATE COLLECTION ELEVATES LUXURY LIVING Located in the desirable Downtown San Diego waterfront neighborhood, Pacific Gate by Bosa rises 41 stories high at the emerging Downtown gateway of Pacific and Broadway. With fewer than 100 residences left, the Estate Collection is among the most desired luxury residences in […]

Christie’s New Los Angeles Flagship Grand Opening Exhibition

Christie’s new west coast flagship will open with a major cross-category exhibition of fine art, jewels and watches featuring major artworks by Monet, Picasso, Tamayo, Bacon, Lichtenstein, Warhol, Twombly, Sherman, Basquiat and Grotjahn When: April 20 – 28, 2017, 10am – 6pm (closed Monday) Where: 336 North Camden Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Christie’s, the […]

The Robb Perfect 10: May 2017

What are the editors most excited about this month? Everything from a private yacht at the America’s Cup in Bermuda to one of the world’s most beautiful cars coming up for auction in Italy.

High-Speed Spring Break

California is calling family travelers this spring, with spacious new villas and suites cropping up at some of the state’s finest hotels and resorts. For a compelling coastal road trip with the kids, Robb Report suggests a family-friendly Ferrari—the four-seat, 690 hp GTC4Lusso—and an action-packed itinerary stretching from Sausalito to San Diego.

