BMW M760Li xDrive at Robb Report Car of the Year [Video]

Every year, Robb Report compares and contrasts a selection of the finest automobiles in the world to determine which truly are the finest cars money can buy. Last fall, from October 27 through November 10, a variety of judges – including editors, RR1 members, celebrity guests, and experts in the field – arrived at the Meadowood Napa Valley resort to make their selections by driving the 13 competitors from leading luxury marques on the roads of Napa Valley, Calif. In this video, you can see the BMW M760Li xDrive—a powerful, long-wheelbase version of BMW’s 7 Series, which earned 7th place at the competition.