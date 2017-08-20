This Five-Story London Home Is an Architectural Gem

After being tapped to create a minimalist home on a secluded street just minutes from Hampstead Village, architect Claudio Silvestrin designed a five-story structure that would mirror the neighborhood’s historic feel. “It’s almost a meditative space,” he says of the glass-and-brick abode at Five Cannon Lane. “To achieve this simplicity, technology is mostly hidden and there is no ornamentation of any kind.”

That’s not to say the five-bedroom home is lacking a wow factor, though. Spread across 7,940 square feet, the domicile displays architectural prowess from every angle. Floor-to-ceiling windows in the reception look onto the balcony and terraced garden designed by British gardener Chris Beardshaw. A 42-step stone staircase leads down to an indoor swimming pool and spa.

Natural, earthy materials—including oxidized brass, bronze, oak, and more than $1 million worth of porphyry stone sourced from the Italian Dolomites—are featured throughout the home. A spiral staircase made of porphyry stone, oak, and oxidized metal serves as an eye-catching statement piece.

The master bedroom features two balconies, a wardrobe and dressing area, and a bath with a stone tub and matching vanity basins. Outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows and a built-in console with wet-bar facilities, the reception area was designed to entertain. The gourmet kitchen features a walk-in, climate-controlled pantry, and the dining room opens to a garden with a water feature. A large cinema with a state-of-the-art sound system offers endless hours of entertainment.

The turnkey home is on the market for around $29 million. (Inquiries: Beauchamp Estates; beauchamp.com)