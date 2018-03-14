Sculptural Art Takes Residential Form in These Palm Desert Penthouses Designed by Guy Dreier

Built on Palm Desert’s arid valley floor, the exclusive Bighorn golf community features courses designed by Arthur Hills and Tom Fazio, a spa, and a slew of other amenities that will make visitors reluctant to leave. A handful of lucky individuals will have a new way to call the community home thanks to the recently unveiled Penthouse Collection, a series of four penthouses that offer stellar views of the manicured fairways and Santa Rosa Mountains.

Stacked four levels high, the units were designed by architect Guy Dreier, whose notable work can be seen in a nearby property that was named Robb Report’s Ultimate Home in 2009 as well as in a Southern California smart home that was listed for an astounding $45 million last year. Dreier took painstaking measures to ensure these residences were not spared an ounce of his flair for sculptural, fantastical living spaces.

Accessed via private elevator, the residences—which range from 5,200 to 6,800 square feet—feature sweeping angles, curved ceilings, custom sculptural furniture, and fine art. The open floor plans are bathed in golden light that filters in through sliding glass panels onto the eggshell-colored walls and light wood cabinetry. Limestone flooring, Antarctica Cream granite countertops, built-in modern fireplaces, cove lighting, and backlit walls will welcome owners into the contemporary spaces.

Geometric custom dining-room tables adjacent to 20-foot couches and wine rooms, all set behind sparkling glass, may tempt owners to entertain friends in the spectacular abodes. Multilevel chandeliers shimmer between floors, and sculptural artwork from Paul Villinski includes framed butterflies that flutter when a breeze sweeps through the rooms. The master bedrooms showcase backlit fireplace walls, private patios, onyx vanities, and glass-encased showers; some even have their own hot tubs on cantilevered terraces.

Dreier’s propensity for indoor/outdoor living is evident in the penthouses: One features a private solarium to let in the perpetually sunny weather, while another displays clerestory windows in the double-height great room to take in the sweeping horizon. Alfresco dining nooks and entertainment spaces with fireplaces are a mainstay in each penthouse, providing views of the city or the expansive valley.

Penthouse owners will have access to the concierge service and the on-site clubhouse, which includes a golf shop, Pour House, and high-end shopping. Three of the four penthouses are still available, and pricing is available upon request.