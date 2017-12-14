Richard James is Bringing its Sharp Savile Row Style to New York City

A loyal customer of the Savile Row tailoring house Richard James for 16 years, New York billionaire Charles S. Cohen just made it easier to acquire his favorite suits. The real estate developer bought a majority stake in the company earlier this year and its first-ever U.S. Shop will open this month on the corner of Park Avenue and 57th Street—in one of his buildings.

“Men are quite loyal once they find something they like,” says managing director Sean Dixon, who together with designer Richard James started the business 25 years ago. “They will keep coming back.”

The company has many devoted U.S. clients like Cohen, Dixon says, who stop in while in London or meet with tailors during the brand’s regular visits to New York. Now devotees can be fitted for bespoke suits (from $5,000) or made-to-measure ones (from $2,500) in the Park Avenue shop, where a wide selection of Richard James ready-to-wear, outerwear, and accessories will also be showcased.

With its many wardrobe options, the shop helps men navigate today’s more casual dress code. “The way men dress is definitely changing,” says Dixon. “We cater to that with softer tailoring and fabrics that appear a little more casual.” Now that men are integrating separates into their wardrobes, service is especially important; the store assists clients in combining jackets, trousers, and shirts. “They still want to look smart and look the part, but they don’t want to appear so formal

all time.”

Nevertheless, every businessman still needs a fabulous navy or charcoal-gray suit “that accentuates the good parts of your body,” Dixon adds. To that end, Richard James’s seasoned cutter will visit the Manhattan store often, measuring clients for bespoke suits to be made in its Savile Row workshop.