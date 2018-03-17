The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Takes You on a World Tour of Bespoke Excursions

Discerning globe-trotters, take note: Ritz-Carlton is bringing its unique brand of luxury—and its unparalleled access to exclusive experiences—to the high seas. The hospitality brand has recently unveiled five distinct excursions aboard the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, all of which offer spectacular onshore itineraries to some of the world’s top destinations. The collection, which was announced last summer, consists of three custom yachts designed especially for the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company that are set to hit the seas beginning November 2019, with destinations including Northern Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

The first launch is a floating boutique hotel that will hold 298 passengers among its 149 suites and two sprawling, 1,442-square-foot penthouses—each of which are equipped with private patios and outfitted in the same luxe furnishings as the brand’s international hotels. While onboard, guests can take to Aqua, the yacht’s fine-dining restaurant helmed by three-Michelin-star chef Sven Elverfeld; discover serenity at the signature spa; or find their rhythm on the yacht’s dance floor, where onboard musicians entertain partygoers. When not indulging at the yacht’s Champagne bar or reposed in the opulent Panorama Lounge, guests can embark on the off-shore adventures that await with truly unique custom itineraries.

The 7- to 10-day voyages are divided into five genres that offer oenophiles, gastronomes, and curious explorers the chance to take their vacation to the next level with immersive experiences. The Iconic Sights trip is centered around historical and cultural programs, like guided tours led by curators of renowned museums along the Adriatic coastline in Montenegro. Or, choose to embark on a wellness journey on the Stirring the Senses trip with yogis and shamans poised in the turquoise waters on the archipelago of the Grenadines. The Active Explorations trip will cater to outdoor enthusiasts looking to test the waters alongside sea turtles in the coral reefs of the Tobago Cays or kayak the coast of Reykjavik in Iceland. The Cultural Connections jaunt is ideal for those looking for an altruistic adventure, as guests will choose from a menu of philanthropic missions that speak to their empathy, such as efforts to protect wildlife and the environment. The final itinerary is the Epicurean Experience for true connoisseurs of the good life, as guests will dip their inquisitive minds into the art of wine making with a Ritz-Carlton sommelier in Bordeaux before learning to grow baby oysters on a local farm in the port city of Sète, France.

These exceptional itineraries are all-inclusive and include bar dinners at Aqua and spa treatments. Reservations for the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will open this May for loyalty members, with the first expeditions beginning in the fall of 2019.