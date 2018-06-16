Perfect 10: What Our Editors Loved in June 2018

June might bring summer weather to most of our readers, but for Robb Report editors, this month had a lot more to offer than just the opportunity to wear light jackets. While preparing the June issue, James D. Malcolmson fell in love with Bovet’s Grand Recital watch. Meanwhile, dining editor Jeremy Repanich couldn’t stop talking about the Little Fish restaurant in Seattle’s Pike’s Place market, and style editor Jill Newman was taken by jewelry from Alessendro Sabbatini. That’s just scratching the surface: Read on for all the Perfect 10 entries this month.