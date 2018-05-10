Perfect 10: What Our Editors Loved in May 2018

There’s a lot to love in the month of May, whether you’re anticipating summer or reveling in a stunning array of luxury products and experiences. Travel editor Jackie Caradonio is anticipating a stay at the Villa Georgiana in Tuscany, while Auto editor Viju Mathew waits for the new Aston Martin DB11 Volante convertible to roll off a cargo ship for his test drive. Jill Newman opines about the $1170 Louis Vuitton New Runner Sneakers, which can amp up your casual style game later this month. And that’s just scratching the surface: Read on for all the Perfect 10 entries this month.