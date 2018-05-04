Gordon Ramsay and Caribbean Vacations Are Some of Robb Report’s Must-Read Stories from April

April proved that Robb Report readers are as diverse in their interests as they are inspired by innovation across categories. Our editors are always on the lookout for newly debuted products, industry breakthroughs, and buzzworthy topics to keep readers informed and in the know. The top-performing articles last month ranged from an Instagram-famous watch from Rolex to a 40,000-square-foot design-savvy palace in the Coachella Valley.

Read on for the seven most popular, and equally compelling, stories from the month of April.