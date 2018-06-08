Shaq’s Shack and Macallan’s Million-Dollar Scotch are some of Robb Report’s Must-Read Stories from May

May isn’t just the gateway to summer; at Robb Report, the month also brought breaking news from the real estate sector, the spirits world, and the automotive sphere, with tales of shattered records and showcased innovation. Included in these top-trending articles are the one-of-a-kind Ferrari SP38 designed for a high-profile customer and Ferrari race team owner, to Shaquille O’Neal’s Orlando mansion that hit the market for $28 million. High price tags aside, our readers also ate up a video featuring Japan’s tuna king slicing up a massive piece of seafood and relished in the high-design of Greg Natale’s chic Australian homestead.

Read on for all of the fascinating and must-read stories from the month of May.