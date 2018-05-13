Unexpected Pleasures: 5 Decadent Finds for May
From L.G.R. sunglasses to a 15-year-old whiskey to the last Lotus racer of its kind, these are 5 unexpected luxury "finds."
Sometimes you find examples of beauty, luxury, decadence, or convenience when you least expect to find it. Like Blast Golf, for example: A motion capture system for improving your game. Or a heated outdoor design-centric seat made of high-tech cast concrete and powder-coated stainless steel. You get the idea; read on for five unexpected luxury finds curated by the Robb Report editors for May.