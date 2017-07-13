The New Ducati SuperSport Is a Versatile Projectile

Ducati has brought back the SuperSport nameplate after a decade-long hiatus and attached it to a beautiful and versatile bike. It’s nimble enough for urban riding, but you can fit it with saddlebags and extend the windscreen for sport touring. The high handlebars and sculpted saddle enable you to ride in a comfortable semi-upright position.

The SuperSport and the sportier SuperSport S share the same 937 cu in L-twin engine, which produces 113 hp and delivers 80 percent of its torque at 3,000 rpm. Both models offer three riding modes (urban, touring, sport), three ABS settings, and eight levels of traction control. While the SuperSport comes only in red, the SuperSport S is available in red with matte black wheels or a Star White Silk matte finish with red-painted wheels.

The S model adds premium Öhlins suspension components and a quick-shift feature that enables no-clutch upshifts under full throttle and closed-throttle downshifts accompanied by automatic engine rev matching. These features helped me, a modestly accomplished rider, look respectable on the Monteblanco racing circuit, a challenging 2.7-mile, 18-turn track in southern Spain. The bike produced minimal vibration, and the seat remained comfortable throughout the two 20-minute track sessions. I ignored the minutiae, focused on the racing line, and felt the thrill of surpassing 140 mph on the main straightaway without ever doubting the bike’s stability. The SuperSport has a base price of $12,995. The SuperSport S starts at $14,795.