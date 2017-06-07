Best of the Best: PGX Golf Clubs Are a Personal Experience

PXG golf clubs are not sold off the rack in any stock configuration, which makes a club fitting mandatory for any golfer wishing to play them. The most exclusive and superlative of those club-fitting experiences occurs over a 3-day period at the newly expanded Scottsdale National Golf Club and is known simply as the PXG Xperience.

Participants can expect to take more than a hundred swings over multiple hours during their appointment with one of PXG’s master fitters. They will test a dizzying number of shaft-and-clubhead combinations—the fitters have more than 300 shafts at their disposal—and offer their opinions on each. Through that feedback, and armed with data analyzing ball speeds, launch angles, and carry distances, the fitter will build and deliver the next morning a set of clubs that provides greater distance, better accuracy, and more forgiveness.

A custom set of PXG clubs also improves confidence on the course—something that can be put to the test immediately over three rounds at Scottsdale National. The exclusive club features 45 immaculate holes, including two brand-new courses: a 7,100-yard links-style masterpiece and a diabolical nine-hole, par-3 layout that tests wedge play and short-game creativity. Consideration for Scottsdale National membership is the final perk of the PXG Xperience (from $15,000).