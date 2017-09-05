Four Seasons Resort Maui Hosts a Fall Tennis Camp with Champions of the Sport

Have you ever wanted to learn tennis from Olympic bronze-medalist Steve Johnson? If so, your bucket list might be about to get one item shorter.

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea is offering avid tennis players the opportunity to learn from champions of the sport on the landscape of Hawaii’s second-largest island. Aforementioned bronze-medalist Steve Johnson, member of the Davis Cup team, joins WTA champion Alison Riske and Hall of Famer Tracy Austin—along with other professional tennis stars—in the Topnotch Fantasy Tennis Camp Wailea on November 15-19.

The four-day program is designed for adult tennis enthusiasts who play at both a recreational and tournament level. Regardless of skill-level, all guests will be playing at the award-winning Wailea Tennis Club, which is equipped with 11 Sportmaster courts and a centerpiece stadium court. Guests can expect this extensive weekend to provide one-on-one training, lessons and Q&A’s with athletes such as Shelby Rodgers, a quarterfinalist at the 2016 French Open, and Reilly Opelka, the 20-year-old former junior champion of Wimbledon in 2015.

Whether it’s refining your backspin or nailing that ace, the morning and afternoon sessions are your chance to gain knowledge from world-class coaches and engage with fellow players over this hard-hitting, empowering sport. On Saturday, the professionals will serve up the competition for an event exclusive to this weekend. Guests lounge court-side for this intimate experience as rackets fly overhead between these impassioned champions.

The Four Seasons hotel will serve as the confluence where guests will experience newly re-designed ocean-view rooms and a concierge service that aims to please—all set against the vibrant beauty of the island. Between tennis sessions and cocktail parties, the resort at Wailea awaits with optional wellness treatments such as reiki therapy, Thai stretching and compression work for relaxing the muscles, and even a curated meal facilitated by the on-site diet guru enjoyed at Ferraro’s Bar e Ristorante.

Not to be missed is the aquatic playground designed for avid leisure-seekers. Considered one of Robb Report’s favorite swimming pools in Hawaii because of its living-room-like cabanas, cliff-side Serenity Pool and Missoni-designed pool-side sanctuaries replete with Prosecco and a personal cappuccino machine.

A reception and farewell dinner with all attendees and athletes will bookend this tennis-centric Hawaiian journey, along with a take-home gift to commemorate the experience. Cost per person is $4,995 for a double-occupancy room and $5,995 for a single occupancy. Registration is limited and reservations can be made on their website, for further inquiries call 800-289-3333 or email james@grandslamtennistours.com.