// RR One

GET THE MAGAZINE

Subscribe today and save up to 66%*, plus get free access to the iPad and iPhone editions.

Subscribe

Ferrari’s Latest Prancing Horse Gallops on Two Wheels Instead of Four

Created by Ferrari and Italian bicycle builder Bianchi, this carbon-fiber road bike is engineered for diehard cyclists and triathletes.

By on September 15, 2017
Bianchi for Scuderia Ferrari Project
  View Gallery — 8   Photos

Related Articles

Some bike manufacturers are fond of calling their products “the Ferrari of bicycles,” but only one new bike can wear the title without a shred of hyperbole. The Bianchi for Scuderia Ferrari is a tony two-wheeler created in partnership between the iconic motorsports team and 125-year-old Italian bike manufacturer Bianchi.

The high-performance bike launched late last month at Eurobike—the world’s largest cycling show—in Friedrichshafen, Germany. Built to appeal to cyclists and motorsports enthusiasts alike, the collaborative creation of carbon-fiber and aerodynamic architecture is more than just a showpiece; it’s equipped to meet the demands of diehard cyclists and triathletes.

The Bianchi for Scuderia Ferrari is available in two styles: the SF01 road model and the Triathlon Concept. The lighter of the two designs—its frame weighs just 1.7 pounds—the SF01 is derived from Bianchi’s Specialissima bike. The F1-inspired cycle is equipped with a saddle made from 3k carbon fiber, the same material used to construct Scuderia Ferrari’s F1 race-car seats. Rounding out the package are Italian Fulcrum wheels built with a special rubber compound for efficiency and puncture resistance for all riding conditions.

Designed with the competitive cyclist in mind, the Triathlon Concept boasts a premium integrated disc-brake system and utilizes a proprietary vibration-canceling technology—claimed to eliminate 80 percent of all vibrations—that helps make long-distance treks a breeze. To make the bike as aerodynamic as possible, Bianchi’s engineers drew inspiration from the lines and solutions used by the Ferrari team for their Formula 1 race cars.

Both models are hand-painted with detailed graphics and are available in either Rosso Corsa red or Nero Setoso black (Scuderia Ferrari’s signature colors). The stylish speed demons are both priced at $18,000 and can be ordered through Bianchi’s website or by calling 510.264.1001. First deliveries are expected to roll out in November and December.

More Sports & Leisure

Comments

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Sports & Leisure

More From Our Brands

ad