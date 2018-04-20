// RR One

Garia’s Mercedes-Benz-Inspired Golf Car(t) Is Finally Ready for the Course

This stylish car for the course has made the rounds as a concept . . . now it’s ready for primetime.

Garia Golf Car

At the Geneva International Motor Show in March, Garia debuted its latest and most exclusive vehicle, the Garia Golf Car Inspired by Mercedes-Benz Style. It’s a sleek and stylish golf cart born from a collaboration between the Danish golf-cart manufacturer and the prestigious German automaker. The sports-coupe-like cart is the production model of the show car that debuted at the Open Championship (British Open) during the summer of 2016.

According to Garia’s creative director, Anders Lynge, the project’s greatest achievement is the number of striking similarities between that show model and the now-in- production vehicle. “Often you see revolutionary concepts being slimmed down for production use,” he explains. “Here we really have all of the essence and all of the details of the vision in the serial product.”

In fact, the limited-edition production version (about $72,000) introduces a handful of new enhancements. The carbon-fiber roof, for example, is wider and now sports a rain groove to better handle inclement weather. The dashboard was redesigned to maximize storage, and the cart now accommodates a built-in refrigerator.

Classified as a street-legal, low-speed vehicle, the battery-powered golf cart features 14-inch aluminum rims, a double wishbone front suspension, and a lithium battery pack that provides 200 amp hours of power, and a 50-mile range. The golf cart is also programmed with two driving modes—golf and street, with optimized performance capabilities. Switching the cart’s driving mode from Golf to Street allows it to reach a restricted top speed of 25 mph, though it can accelerate to as fast as 43 mph (unrestricted) in Europe.

On or off the course, riders can use the 10-inch infotainment touchscreen, integrated Bluetooth speakers, and Garia’s trademark 45-degree, rearward-facing golf-bag compartment. The cutting-edge features extend to the carbon-fiber body panels, which are handmade by luxury aftermarket manufacturer Mansory. “It really is in another league to anything that can be used on a golf course,” says Lynge.

