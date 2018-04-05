Jim Nantz Reflects on His 30 Years Broadcasting the Masters (and His Passion for Golf)

When the flowering peach and magnolia trees bloom in eastern Georgia, the best golfers in the world converge on the city of Augusta for the Masters (April 5 to 8), one of golfing’s four annual major tournaments. We recently sat down with Jim Nantz—who has broadcasted the event for more than 30 years—to talk about the prestigious tournament, his passion for the game, and his lifelong love affair with Pebble Beach.

Looking back over your 33 years broadcasting the Masters, what are your favorite moments?

For me, nothing can top 1992. To see my college teammate and suite mate, Fred Couples, accomplish his dream and to be there to present the green jacket in Butler Cabin . . . it goes beyond words.

How difficult was that 1992 Butler Cabin ceremony for you as a broadcaster?

When we roomed at the University of Houston, we both had very clear goals. Fred wanted to win the Masters; I wanted to broadcast it. We used to sit around and talk about it. Then all those years later, it actually played out for real. Man, it was emotional. So it was difficult and wonderful at the same time.

What has you most excited about the Masters this year?

You have a talented young brigade that’s ready to make the tournament their own. Plus, Tiger has made an amazing return to competition in the weeks leading up to it. The scripts that the Masters produces have been fantastic every year, and I can’t wait to see what’s about to be written.

What is it about the Masters that made broadcasting it a childhood dream for you?

There was something about watching the Masters tournament that inspired me. The beauty, the drama, the way the announcers told the story—I was completely enraptured. I knew before my high school years that there was nothing I wanted more than to be one of those voices at Augusta.

Golf is clearly a passion of yours—further evidenced by the fact that you call Pebble Beach home. In fact, we hear that you built a replica of the 7th hole in your backyard. What can you tell us about that?

It took about a half year to build it. We got topography maps from Pebble Beach’s terrific golf superintendent, Chris Dalhamer, which allowed us to make sure the putting surface and surrounding bunkers were identically shaped yet miniature versions of the real hole.

How often are you out there hitting balls?

I hit balls all the time. When we have parties at the house, our guests love to give it their best shot. It’s bad form to name-drop, but we’ve had some legendary golfers play the hole, beginning with names like Palmer and Nicklaus.

Other than golf, do you have any hobbies or passions?

I’m starting a collection of paintings by Samuel Finley Brown Morse, the founder of Pebble Beach. He built the golf courses inside Pebble Beach, the Lodge, the 17 Mile Drive—he was ahead of his time. He also painted as a hobby before passing away in 1969. I’ve bought a few of his pieces and am always looking to add more.