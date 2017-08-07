Swinging with Miura’s Newest Irons Is Like Driving a High-End Sports Car

Over a span of 60 years, Miura has developed a reputation for designing clubs of impeccable quality, with a clean, subtle look and immense playability. And though the company has previously offered irons that fall into the game improvement category, the new CB 2008 (part of the MG collection) might be the iron that finally pushes the Japanese brand into the broad consciousness of U.S. golfers.

Hitting a Miura Iron is a bit like driving a high-end car that responds to your subtle movements and allows your whole body to feel its way through the turns and down the straightaways. When I caught the ball flush, I realized I have never hit a purer feeling iron.

The performance comes from Miura’s master crafting process. “The CB 2008 begins life as a single billet of soft carbon steel. The mid-sized head is the first composite-body iron produced exclusively at Miura’s Himeji, Japan, factory,” a representative from the company explains. “Technological advancements have enabled the factory to construct the club with a forged face (just 4mm thick) and a SUS [stainless steel] composite pocket cavity on the back. The result is an iron that delivers a performance previously unseen in any Miura iron.”

That design translated into a higher launch, a more penetrating flight path, and even a little back spin for this 12-handicapper. Miura believes the design of its “sweet spot power bridge” allows the pocket cavity to perform consistently throughout the entire set (5-iron through 8-iron). The 9-iron and pitching wedge are one-piece forged.

The CB 2008 sports Miura’s widest-ever sole—20 mm on the 7-iron—which gives golfers more solid contact on shots from all types of lies and conditions. The clubs are available at select dealers across the country (a comprehensive list is provided on the company’s website); pricing of individual irons begins at $339.