// RR One

Ping’s G400 Max Is the Golf Manufacturer’s Most Forgiving Club Yet

When it comes to hitting the golf ball long and straight, the newest offering from this venerable manufacturer is a smash.

Ping G400 Driver

Related Articles

The history of golf club company Ping is long and interesting enough to have begat its own 576-page, lavishly illustrated coffee-table book called And the Putter Went Ping. It reaches back to the birth of founder Karsten Solheim, an engineer and inveterate tinkerer who was born in Norway, emigrated to the U.S., and helped invent the “rabbit ear” TV antenna in the 1950s.

Solheim spent his off-hours in his garage building golf clubs, including a putter that literally “pinged” upon striking a golf ball. He also designed the first heel-toe-weighted putter and irons, which spread their weight around the perimeter of the clubhead, making them more forgiving of mishits. They remain the archetypes for many putters and irons on the market today.

But when it came to woods, Ping was late to the party, still using actual wood until the early ’90s. When its metalwoods did come, they didn’t live up to the company’s other clubs or those of its competitors—not, that is, until a few years ago. Today, Ping is a leader in woods constructed from high-strength, lightweight metals and composite materials, and it has outdone itself with the G400 line introduced last summer.

Ping G400 Max driver golf

Ping G400 Max  Photo: Courtesy Ping

The four models share many characteristics. All are incredibly forgiving of our worst swings while still producing big distance thanks to a thin crown, a tungsten weight in the sole, and a thin, specially heat-treated face of forged titanium. They’re also aerodynamically shaped, with special ridges (dubbed “turbulators”) that reduce drag. The original offerings were a standard model, the LST, which produces less spin, and the SFT, for slicers who want straighter drives. Recently, the G400 Max was added to the family. It takes its siblings’ qualities and maximizes them just enough to create the most forgiving driver Ping has ever made. It is—and makes for—a big hit.

More Sports & Leisure

Comments

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Sports & Leisure

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Magazine

Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!

Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad